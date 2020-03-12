Abrams: Partisanship has no place in managing coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 continues to spread, devastating individuals, families and communities, and wreaking havoc on travel plans, the tourism industry and events ranging from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to the NCAA basketball tournament. As policymakers, individuals and businesses debate responses, they should turn to America’s founders and resist confusing a public health crisis with a political one.
In the colonial and revolutionary periods, outbreaks of measles, malaria, dysentery, yellow fever and especially smallpox sickened hundreds of thousands of Americans. During these public health emergencies, partisan divide faded as individuals reached across ideological lines to develop solutions. They understood that all Americans were at risk, no matter their social or economic status, and the fate of the war with England was at stake.
Early on, George Washington recognized the central role health would play in the Revolutionary War. One of Gen. Washington’s first orders was to urge Congress to establish the Medical Department of the Continental Army. In his General Orders of July 4, 1775, Washington emphasized sanitation and required officers “to pay diligent Attention to keep their Men neat and clean ... and inculcate in them the necessity of cleanliness, as essential to health and service.” Soldiers were given their own plates and utensils and were required to wash them regularly.
Washington was responding to a smallpox epidemic soon to ignite up and down the East Coast. In 1777 alone, more than 100,000 people in North America died from the highly contagious disease. Historically, smallpox killed about 25% of those infected and scarred for life most who survived. Washington was no stranger to disease. At 19, he accompanied his brother, who had tuberculosis, to Barbados and contracted smallpox. The future general and president recorded in his diary that he had been “strongly attacked” by the disease. Washington recovered, gaining lifelong immunity but also mild scarring.
Many Revolutionary War soldiers were young men who had never encountered smallpox and were particularly susceptible. John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail, in April 1777: “Disease has destroyed Ten Men for Us where the Sword of the enemy has killed one.” Washington was reluctant to introduce mass immunization, fearing that inoculation might trigger a wider epidemic and require soldiers to leave active duty for weeks, depleting armies at a critical time. Eventually he ordered inoculation for all troops to halt the progress of the epidemic.
Inoculation — introduced in Boston in 1721 — involved inserting live smallpox matter under the skin of a healthy person in hopes of producing a mild case to confer immunity on the patient. Sometimes the inoculation did not “take” or produced unwanted side effects, including severe cases. About 2% of those inoculated died.
Soldiers who contracted smallpox were quarantined in isolation “hospitals” until they fully recovered. John Adams and his brother were inoculated in Boston in 1764. Both underwent the standard “milk Diet” and a “Course of Mercurial Preparations,” which loosened all of John’s teeth, and they were quarantined for several weeks. Adams considered these mere inconveniences and fully supported Washington’s decision to inoculate the American troops to provide wider benefits.
Washington’s policy of universal troop inoculation turned out to be one of his most important military decisions. After soul searching and consultations with army physicians, Washington concluded that the risks associated with smallpox inoculation for his troops were outweighed by his commitment to the public good and critical goal of winning the war for independence.
Benjamin Franklin agreed. After his young son died in 1736 from smallpox, Franklin became a staunch advocate for inoculation. He recorded statistics on smallpox outbreaks in the colonies and collaborated with an English physician on a pamphlet promoting inoculation accompanied by simple instructions. Franklin also raised funds to provide free inoculation for poor children in Philadelphia.
Combating pandemics became a political goal unifying the Founders as well. After a virulent 1775 outbreak of dysentery in the Boston area, claiming the lives of Abigail Adams’ mother and a maidservant, Abigail disinfected all the walls in her home with hot water and vinegar. She saw hundreds of people die and thousands affected, writing to John: “So sickly and so Mortal a time the oldest Man does not remember.” While John was attending the Philadelphia Continental Congress, the loss of life at home made an acute impression on him and influenced him to support public health efforts. In 1798, while president, John signed into law the Marine Hospital Service, which evolved into the national public health service. Like Washington, John understood soldiers needed exercise, good sanitation and cleanliness to “preserve their health and hardens their bodies against disease.”
Years later, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson — Adams’ political opposite and opponent — supported a safer, more effective “Jenner” method of vaccination against smallpox. In an 1801 letter to his friend Benjamin Waterhouse, with whom he partnered on the American smallpox vaccination initiative, Jefferson said “I know of no one discovery in medicine to be equally valuable.” Jefferson exerted special efforts to make the vaccine free to the “masses,” the common American citizen.
These efforts by Washington, Jefferson, Adams and Franklin reveal an understanding that vaccines and other efforts to fight epidemics sometimes required coercion, sacrifice and government commitment. But it was worth it. The health of the nation was clearly bound to the health of individuals; fighting epidemics with the best tools available could have far-reaching positive economic and social consequences.
These are the lessons we need to encourage politicians and a divided American electorate to put aside partisan agendas and work together. Once again, the health of the country depends on it.