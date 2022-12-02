Adams: Cornyn betrayed conservatives on guns — is immigration next?

Sen. John Cornyn recently steered a gun control bill through Congress — and now he has an underwater approval rating to show for it.
About 43% of Texans disapprove of their senior senator, while only 37% approve, according to a Morning Consult poll taken in early July. That’s down from mid-June, before the bill passed, when Cornyn boasted a 42% approval rating, with 38% disapproving. The falloff came almost entirely among Republicans, many of whom fiercely opposed the bill and were incensed that their senator had helped Democrats ram it through Congress.
Whether Cornyn can win back those conservative voters depends, in large part, on whether he follows through on a proposal that he recently floated to California Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif. Although he claimed it was meant as a joke: “First guns, now it’s immigration,” he crowed following the passage of the legislation.
He was referring, of course, to helping pass one of Democrats’ biggest priorities — an immigration bill that’d grant amnesty to illegal immigrants and increase the level of legal migration. Such a bill would devastate American workers, who are already facing the steepest declines in real wages in living memory. And amnesty is so toxic among Republican voters that it’d all but guarantee that this term is Cornyn’s last in Congress.
This is hardly the first time that Cornyn has toyed with the idea of granting amnesty to illegal immigrants and offering more cheap labor to Big Business.
Only a few years into his first term, which started in 2003, Cornyn became chairman of the Senate’s subcommittee on immigration. There, he called for “reasonable reform of our immigration laws.” And it soon became clear that Cornyn’s definition of “reform” differed sharply from most conservatives.
During the waning years of the Bush administration, he sponsored a bill that, according to the New York Times’ approving description, would have allowed “millions of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States for five more years ... and also create a temporary worker program that would allow those immigrants and hundreds of thousands of foreigners abroad to work here legally for up to six years.”
Then, in 2013, he voted along with every Senate Democrat for “cloture” — a procedural move to end debate and proceed to an official floor vote — on the Gang of Eight bill that would have offered amnesty to nearly every illegal immigrant in the country and vastly expanded legal immigration and guestworker pathways.
In 2015, he voted to fund President Barack Obama’s executive orders that offered certain illegal immigrants de facto amnesty. And then in 2018, he co-sponsored legislation to grant amnesty to nearly 2 million people who came here illegally as children.
In Washington, there’s considerable speculation that Cornyn and other Republicans — such as Thom Tillis, R-N.C. — who are close with Big Business lobbies, may work with Democrats to pass an amnesty now that the midterm elections have passed. That’d betray Texas workers and voters at the worst possible time. Inflation adjusted wages are down 3.6% from a year ago — and flooding the economy with more cheap labor would only make the situation worse.
High levels of immigration — legal and illegal — increase competition for jobs and puts downward pressure on employees’ earnings. It’s simple supply and demand.
Cornyn’s standing with conservatives already took a hit due to his gun control vote. If he proceeds to help Democrats pass an amnesty, his standing — and his chances of re-election — may never recover.