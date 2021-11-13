Anderson: Gregg County's exceptional leader

As a former Texas senator for District 1, I had the honor of representing Gregg County during the mid-1980s. I also had the privilege of serving as the county judge for Harrison County, its neighbor to the east. So, I have had experience at the county and state levels of government. During these years, I have come to know and observe your current county judge, Bill Stoudt. Succinctly stated, he is among the best county judges in the state.
As a fiscal conservative, he has always presented a responsible budget to the Commissioners Court, every year for almost 20 years. Funds have been set aside by the county to obtain road construction by the state that might have been delayed, or perhaps not constructed at all, such as the George Richey extension and the widening of Texas 42 from U.S. 80 south to Interstate 20.
These projects that cost in the tens of millions of dollars are financed primarily by the state, but the participation of county government as well as the city of Longview and Longview Economic Development Corp. is essential in order to move these projects to the front of the line. Judge Stoudt has been leading in these efforts for almost two decades.
A hallmark of Judge Stoudt’s service has been saving sufficient funds to create a cushion to prevent the inevitable variations in the economy. Tax increases and layoffs were avoided by Gregg County during the Great Recession of 2008 as well as the COVID-19 recession of 2020. These are not mere coincidences, but result from planning and sound financial management. Prudent management and a steady hand call for setting aside funds during the prosperous times so that they will be available during the difficult times that are sure to arise.
When COVID-19 struck Texas in winter 2020, state plans called for a vaccination center in Tyler to accommodate East Texas. In order to make vaccinations more readily available to people of the region, and to save lives, Judge Stoudt worked with state Rep. Jay Dean and Christus Good Shepherd to establish a “mega hub” in Longview to serve the residents of deep East Texas, including Harrison, Panola, Marion and other counties to the east of Smith County.
Then earlier this year, there was a proposal in the Legislature to shift the collection of sales taxes from the city where the distribution center is located to the cities where the goods were ultimately sold or consumed. This would have been a major economic blow to Gregg County’s economy with the newly opened Dollar General and planned Gap Inc. distribution centers, which employ more than 1,000 people in Longview. Stoudt worked with Dean and others to neutralize this proposal and preserve this income stream for Longview and Gregg County.
Residents of Longview and all of Gregg County are clearly fortunate to have Bill Stoudt as a favorite son and county judge. Yet informed residents of around East Texas deeply appreciate the spirit of regionalism and the example he has set for conservative management as well as seeing that progress comes to the East Texas region.
In a word, Bill Stoudt is a solid and respected leader for not only Gregg County, but for our region. Altogether too often we hear from the detractors and nay-sayers in our political conversations and not enough from the citizens that are highly satisfied with effective leadership. Let this be an exception for an exceptional leader.