Anderson: Memories, that's the ticket

There has not been a lot of normalcy during the fall of 2020 when it comes to football. Other than one NFL game where fans were “kind of” loud, there has not been a major home field advantage.
Thanks to bands at the high school games in Texas, there is the familiar sounds and noise, even if you don’t have strangers to the left of you and strangers to the right in the stands.
The crowds have been smaller, by design, with the 50% capacity rules. And with a pandemic, a lot of fans have chosen to stay home, listen to the radio, watch a live stream or catch up with the newspaper or on Twitter.
However, the ultimate goal is close — a state championship. Last night, the football teams from Chapel Hill and Lindale were four wins away from a state title and one loss away from ending the season.
The Region III semifinal game was hosted by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, which has a capacity of 12,500. But cut that in half with rabid fan bases, and tickets were at a premium.
Here was the wild part: Tickets went on sale on the Lindale website and were gone within hours.
To order presale tickets on the Chapel Hill site, you need a password, and someone from Lindale had the password. The password on the website was changed three times!
Soon, the rumor was circulating Lindale had bought up all the Chapel Hill tickets. Turns out, they might have bought quite a few, but not all of them.
At restaurants in Tyler on Friday, the conversation was getting a hold of the hottest ticket in town. It turns out, quite a few Chapel Hill fans were getting them the old fashion way — from a friend of a friend!
It’s one of those games within the game that are fun to talk about and discuss. The websites did reflect the issues with the changes of the password and then the dreaded “sold out” page.
So many things are not taking place, so the opportunity to wear a mask and see a high school football game has turned into a privilege. The same with being able to score a ticket.
To be able to tell stories is also a blessing.
I read about a cross country team that won a title last weekend. But the story was not about the team. It was about the alternate who trained and trained for the championship meet. Had someone got hurt or sick or had to be quarantined, the alternate would have run in the championship.
He stayed home.
Moments after winning and celebrating, the team thought of him. The coach called former runners from his 12 years on the job and asked them to clear the home course with rakes and leaf blowers. They asked the boy to get ready to run.
The kids on the team were tired, so they set up on different parts of the course, and each one ran part of the course with the alternate. They pushed him. And pushed him.
The coach ran the final leg and the team caught up. The alternate finished with his best-ever time. Celebration Part 2 was on. They cheered as loud as they did hours earlier.
These are some of the stories we love to tell. These are some of the stories we like to see. Years from now, people will talk about what it took to get a ticket to the big game on Friday because of the seating limit, or the unselfish actions of teammates like the cross country team showed.
None of this is possible without planning and execution. Not just game-day operations, but keeping COVID-19 at bay.
So if you get a chance before your season ends, tell someone thanks. From the school to a game official. If your season is over, drop them an email or a text. You would be surprised how few times someone is thanked for going above and beyond to put on an event and keep kids and fans safe.
Because of this, we will have more stories to tell in 2021 and bigger crowds to witness the fun.