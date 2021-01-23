Anderson: Remembering Trump's finest day

It was not the easiest four years being a journalist while Donald Trump was in office as the president. However, as his term ended this week, I had a chance to reflect on a day I spent at the White House in June 2019.
The walk down Pennsylvania Avenue reminded me of Times Square, just without the lights and stores. There were a few vendors but pockets of people trying to get the attention of the crowd.
It was like that annoying friend on Facebook who has an opinion on everything standing on a wooden box with a megaphone.
The circus atmosphere bothered me a little bit because the White House should be a place to take a video without shouting and music (oh yes, people make up Trump songs and try to sell CD’). Or to get a good photo.
Fortunately for me, I was able to get my photos inside the fence.
I had watched enough Trump press conferences to know that when he speaks, many people get offended.
But on this summer day, he was awarding the Medal of Honor.
I was there to see former U.S. Army soldier David Bellavia get his award. I set up a video camera in a great spot and moved around grabbing photos.
But it all stopped when the president went to speak.
Trump did not use the words “me” or “I” once.
During his four years, Trump called the press the “enemy of the people.” It’s something that sticks with the top national reporters right down to a local reporter at a weekly paper working as hard as they can to cover local sports.
Trump did the opposite. He actually quoted a reporter in his speech. He used the words from a brave Time Magazine reporter, Michael Ware. In 2004, Ware witnessed the heroic efforts by Bellavia in Fallujah, Iraq. Ware’s video helped elevate Bellavia’s award from the Silver Star to the Medal of Honor.
As Trump pointed out, Bellavia saved 32 service members and 12 with him that night in Iraq. Trump asked them all to stand. He asked them all on stage with him for photos. The president went out of his way to get Bellavia’s family members on stage, even pushing himself off to the side and not in the center.
Meanwhile, applause after applause filled the Gold Room of the White House. Bellavia never spoke. He fought back tears, he looked proud and he bowed his head to God with his president twice.
Most times when an elected official holds an event, they arrive late. So no one would have been surprised if the president of the United States was late. But this is the military, it’s Army time and it was Bellavia’s time.
The music stopped and an overflow crowd was silent. No sounds of cell phones, no shuffling of feet. The press, jammed shoulder-to-shoulder on podiums, fell silent. Not a single sound of a photo being taken.
Suddenly, a stoic Trump and Bellavia walked down the hall and “Hail to the Chief” started.
Their walk, their presence and their professionalism set the tone for a moving ceremony.
Trump used his teleprompters, but he also strayed and spoke from the heart and from his memory.
When he recognized the members of Company A Task Force 2-2 First Infantry Division, he said, “Thank you so much for being here. We appreciate it very much.”
We.
Not I. Not me.
Trump often took credit for the success of the country and the economy. But he spent time with David Bellavia. He learned about his family, how he puts service above self.
I watched that video again this past week.
Trump said, “David, today we honor your extraordinary courage. We salute your selfless service and we thank you for carrying on the legacy of American valor that has always made our blessed nation the strongest and mightiest anywhere in the world. We’re doing better today than we’ve ever done. Our country is stronger now and we’re doing better, economically, than ever before. We’re setting records, and you fought for something really good and we appreciate it. We really appreciate it David. Thank you.”
Trump spoke for the country, and the country was one in supporting those words.
Bellavia then hugged every member he served with, each hug stronger and longer than the last.
For me? That day I saw Trump as a big-city kid from Queens who held the highest office in the land and, in my opinion, had his finest moment in office as the 45th president thanks to his actions, his words and the way he carried himself.