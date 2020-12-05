Anderson: Striking a referee — what comes next?

All right Google, let’s try to find background on Emmanuel Duron. A feature article or a story.
After all, the 18-year-old Edinburg High School senior is the reigning Texas District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year and one of the top wrestlers in his region.
He appears to be 6-foot-2 and wrestled at 220 pounds. I see he kicked a 51-yard-field goal, not bad for a defensive end and pretty good form as well.
So I searched for Emmanuel in football, wrestling, player of the year, his name, his name and his school and the same thing came up.
In 0.42 seconds, 510,000 results came up. I went through 1,700 links, and they all were the same thing.
During a game Thursday night, Duran roughed the quarterback on a sack and received two penalties. When the referee made the announcement he was ejected, the teen ran on the field without his helmet on but in full pads and knocked the referee down. It appears he used his massive arms to shove him, and the referee went flying to the turf. He had a possible concussion.
Reporter Andrew McCulloch of The Monitor in McAllen said Duron and the referee, Fred Garcia, exchanged words after the play was over. That was the reason for the second penalty.
Police escorted Duron off the field, and on Friday, he was charged with assault. A misdemeanor. His bond was $10,000 and if convicted, could face a year in jail.
I then searched twitter. Finally, I found something on the kid.
A tweet from last month said, “31-6A might be the only district in Texas that could end the year with two all-state defensive linemen who also contend in a major way for state wrestling titles. Edinburg High’s Emmanuel Duron (and another student athlete from another school) are two of the most explosive linemen I’ve ever seen.”
As Duron was being booked into the Hidalgo County Jail, the Edinburg school board decided to have a meeting Friday morning.
Edinburg won their Thursday game, 35-21, and would advance to the state playoffs in Class 6A. However, the board voted to forfeit the game from the night before and end the season.
The action of one ended the season for many.
Which takes me back to my original search. Who is this child? Yes, he is a man-child. He is tall, muscular and has a tattoo on his right arm and shoulder.
I found his highlight film on Hudl, and he was the best player on the field. He was knocked down on some plays and never retaliated. He made big hits, and I didn’t see him taunt.
Why did he make the decision to run at a referee and knock him down? Why do people hit the gas instead of the brake when a police officer is pulling them over?
No matter what the backstory, something has to make you take that kind of a risk.
I saw a person at a championship basketball game bolt out of the stands and across the court, and as he got to the referees, he continued his sprint past them and out the doors into the parking lot, never to return.
Something in his mind told him to keep going and not hit, knock down or confront the referee.
But not in Emmanuel’s mind.
I don’t know what he was thinking. I just know he has a promising future ahead of him in athletics. What about life? I don’t know.
I do know some of the most vile things are being said about him, and he will always have a half-million things come up anytime an employer searches his name.
My hope is he can patch things up with the referee, own his mistakes and have something positive come out of this.
Kids need to hear his story. They need to hear what he will go through his senior year and beyond. And imagine if he is successful in life or getting his story out?
Each kid he reaches may never attempt harm against a referee or someone in authority for the rest of their life.