Anderson: Thankful a year later for hot dogs and Easter

A year ago this past week, The Tyler Morning Telegraph published a blank sports page, signaling the sports world had ended for a day. As the pandemic was forcing closures, a few sports were being played — a couple college softball and baseball tournaments and some events on the other side of the world.
When a local high school team was pulled off a baseball field mid-game on a perfect day, you knew this was not going well.
It happened. For one day, nothing competitive happened. We were all inside wondering what was next.
As I walked to work, people stared at me for being outside. I wore a mask I found in an old sports med kit into a store, and a worker told me I was being selfish, that masks should all be donated to local hospitals for health care workers. The public does not need a mask, I was told. We just need to wash our hands and don’t touch anything.
At work, subscribers called asking if this coronavirus lived on newsprint and how long until it was safe to take the newspaper out of the bag. I did not have that answer. It seemed everywhere I turned, someone had a different view on how the virus was transmitted.
I wore purple medical gloves to pump gas, I carried wipes for every light switch and door handle. I learned to open doors with my feet. When I got home, I washed my hands, then backtracked everything I touched and wiped them down again. Then I washed my hands again. And again.
And I shot video of our streets at 5 p.m. with no cars. It was eerie.
On Thursday night, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into East Texas for appearances in Kilgore and Tyler for three days.
One year later, there was a block party in Tyler with one band playing outside, another inside. The “lambourgweenie” as the Oscar Mayer drivers called it, was there. Small businesses were open, families were dancing, watching and shopping.
Meanwhile at a brewery, long tables were filled with patrons, food was being served and a sip and paint class was taking place.
One year.
Now I’m seeing promotions for Easter Sunday services.
I got to know a lot of local health leaders pretty well last year at this time. And we are all glad we now just see each other in passing.
Reflecting on what we went through a year ago this week makes me appreciate what we have today. Each day we were doing features on our neighbors who were in the ICU fighting and others who died from the virus.
There was a lot of fear and confusion in our daily routine.
I’m not taking that for granted today.
When my Sunday paper arrives, I’m going to try to remember even better times in life and not think of the questions I had to field about the paper carrying a virus. I’ll be the one putting Silly Putty on the comics and stretching the characters to new proportions.
And I’ll probably take a walk without worry ... while eating a hot dog.