Anderson: Thanks to the UIL, the kids are all right

Kids are sometimes accused of being ungrateful as they expect things to happen to them and for them during their formative years.
When spring football abruptly ended, players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, dance teams and of course, fans, did not think there would be a 2020 season.
The news across the country was the cancellation of fall sports in many states. Suddenly, practice — with restrictions — started in Texas.
A few weeks later, there was a game. The 5A and 6A schools, the big boys, would start four weeks later.
But the other started. And the kids loved it. Interview after interview, the kids said, win or lose, “we are just grateful to be playing and having this opportunity.”
The 5A and 6A kids did as well.
However, those first four weeks, coaches greeted sports writers with a smile and, “Wow, didn’t expect to see you here. Thank you for coming!” Thanks to the staggered start, writers, television stations, bloggers, radio stations and live streams took place at some of the smaller schools in Texas.
By week two and three, college coaches were asking the sportswriters about kids and flocking to schools they may have missed over the years. As a result, kids were committing to colleges and signing when, in other years, they may not have been noticed no matter how many times their video was viewed.
Because of COVID-19, some games were moved to Monday, Tuesday or Thursday. At one point, a lot of Friday games were moved to Saturday. Different stadiums were used to accommodate more fans to have social distancing.
The result? The same. Sportswriters covering four to five games a week plus doing previews. For all levels.
The Texas University Interscholastic League made adjustments and the games went on, right to the state finals Thursday and Friday for teams up to 4A.
Dr. Jamey Harrison has been the deputy director of the Texas UIL since 2011.
Like a football coach, the UIL had to make adjustments, which they did successfully.
“Every day, every hour at times seemed to bring new challenges. But we were set on this philosophy. Any decision we would make or continue to make is heavily criticized, sometimes from multiple angles,” Harrison said. “So we tried to stay focused on serving those kids who participate in our activities. We did not require a kid to participate in these activities. But if a school chooses to offer them and a kid and their family chooses to participate? We want them to have that opportunity. So we wanted to build a model that will give them the opportunity to have that competitive experience safely in the safest way we could.”
There were geographic challenges, including the rise in COVID-19 cases in different areas around the state week to week and games postponed.
As for the staggered start, Harrison said, “I don’t anticipate the model we rolled out this year to be a long-term model. But we have a long way to go for the 5A and 6A, but I don’t expect it to continue to be a model.”
For two days, something happened that a lot did not expect — state championship games at AT&T Stadium.
“We are thankful for our relationship with a facility like AT&T Stadium,” Harrison said.
Many expected 65,000 for the Gilmer-Carthage game and the same to watch Lindale on Friday night. But games sold out quick, and the stadium was limited to less than 18,000. However, there were smiles as fans entered and exited.
“They laid out an opportunity for us to play games in their facility this year. There were regulations that were not UIL requirements but stadium requirements largely dictated by the NFL because it’s an NFL facility,” Harrison explained. “Things like a limited amount of cheerleaders on the field at one time, no band performances at halftime. Those were facility rules, not UIL imposed. But man, what a way to finish such a challenging year, in the home of the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most recognizable facilities in the world.”
Between games, for the first time fans had to leave and come back. While they were gone and sportswriters were doing Zoom interviews with players and coaches in the press box, a crew went through spraying and cleaning each seat and rail by hand at AT&T Stadium.
Today, the 5A and 6A second round of state playoffs continue, and the UIL will rest on Sunday and map out the rest of the year and, for once, well past Christmas into a new year.
Not enough people will say thank you, but we are taking the opportunity to do just that. The most important piece of this puzzle is the kids, and they did not get a season taken from them. They had life-long memories.
And the eyes of the nation were on Texas once again, watching the best high school football in the land show how to do it, on and off the field.