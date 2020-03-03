Appelbaum: Only doctors can save the markets from coronavirus

Stock prices have been going down, down, down, and all eyes have turned to the Federal Reserve, the agency widely seen as responsible for maintaining economic growth. President Donald Trump complained last week that interest rates are too high. Investors are baying for a rate cut.
But the Fed has little power to protect the near-term health of the American economy as the coronavirus begins what officials describe as its inevitable spread across the United States.
The most important work the government can do to limit economic damage is to marshal an effective public health response. The agency with the greatest influence over short-term economic developments is not the Fed but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The power of the Fed is often and easily overstated. The nation’s central bank does exert an influence on economic conditions, primarily by raising and lowering its benchmark interest rate, which currently sits in a range between 1.5% and 1.75%. Investors in recent days have completely priced in a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in March. And the Fed may well decide to humor the markets; Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement Friday that the coronavirus poses “evolving risks” to the economy and that the central bank is prepared to “act as appropriate.”
But cutting rates is not an effective antidote for the coronavirus. Lower interest rates increase economic growth by driving up demand, while the disruptions caused by the spread of the virus are reducing the supply of goods. Cutting rates won’t address that “supply shock.” It won’t hasten the return of Chinese workers to factories, or speed ships across the Pacific.
Similarly, cutting rates won’t inoculate the domestic economy against the disruptions caused by U.S. workers staying home because they’re sick or because they don’t want to get sick.
A relevant example: China closed thousands of domestic movie theaters to limit the spread of the virus. The theaters cannot increase ticket sales by cutting prices, nor can the government increase sales by cutting interest rates to put more money into the pockets of workers. There will be no ticket sales until the movie theaters reopen — resulting in revenue losses not just for Chinese theaters but for the American studios whose movies are not playing in those theaters.
The most famous example of a big supply shock in modern times is the oil crisis of 1973, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stopped exporting oil to the United States and other allies of Israel. The Fed responded at the time by cutting interest rates, a mistake that contributed to the rise of inflation in the 1970s but did not help to revive economic growth. There is little reason to fear an uptick in inflation at present — but there is also little reason to think a rate cut would be more successful in reviving economic growth.
Fed officials have taken to the airwaves in recent days to explain the limits of their powers. At the same time, they have said a rate cut could become appropriate if and as the coronavirus weighs on demand. That’s a problem monetary policy actually could help to address, but it wouldn’t be a miracle cure: People afraid of infection may not be lured to visit dealerships by the promise of a slightly lower rate on a late-model pickup truck. This kind of help from the Fed also is slow-acting medicine. It takes months for the effect of a change in the Fed’s benchmark rate to spread throughout the economy. By then, the coronavirus crisis could be in the rearview mirror.
“It’ll be the first time since the Great Recession we have actually demand decline globally,” Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, said Friday on Fox Business. “We expect that. The question is, will it persist? How far beyond the first quarter will that persist?”
The Fed still has a role to play. Part of Powell’s job is going out in public to assure everyone he is paying attention and ready to help. If investors begin to panic, the Fed has a long track record of intervening.
But even the strongest believers in the power of the central bank should be hoping that the Fed can sit this one out. The best way to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus is not to lower interest rates but to limit the number of Americans who contract the disease, to nurse them back to health, to develop a vaccine, and to return life to normal as soon as possible.