Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the looks of joy seen on the faces of graduates and parents as a most unusual high school graduation season begins. The extra steps being taken by area school districts to provide virus-safe options for all while allowing well-earned public celebrations of academic achievement are completely warranted and appreciated. The ceremonies we’ve seen so far are truly heartwarming, providing a much-needed bright spot in what otherwise could be a very dark time. Congratulations, graduates.
GUSHER: For the Longview Clergy Coalition for finding a way to observe the National Day of Prayer while observing social distancing with a drive-in service. GUSHER, too, for the churches that took individual Day of Prayer services online rather than put members in danger of COVID-19. Coalition Executive Director the Rev. Lamar Jones is right that our current situation demands both care and prayer.
DUSTER: For Bishop Joseph Strickland for introducing more misinformation into an environment already overloaded with it. The leader of the Catholic Church in our region signed on to a letter declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is being exploited to create a “one-world government.” Such conspiracy theories are never useful, and especially not at a time lives are at stake. He’s declined to discuss the wild claims, which adds to the concern.
GUSHER: For nurses who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 every day, and especially those who are going out of their way to help. That includes many from East Texas who have volunteered to help in hot spots elsewhere. What they saw and learned will certainly help here as the pandemic continues, and we salute each and every one for going above and beyond.
DUSTER: For those selfish types who still fail to understand and react appropriately to the seriousness of the pandemic. That includes national leaders who provide bad examples by childishly refusing to wear masks, state leaders who cave to nonsense protests and neighbors who think shopping, dining out or getting a haircut is more important than public health. The nurses know better.
GUSHER: For a statewide order, which came at the urging of the White House, to test all patients and staff at Texas nursing homes for COVID-19. The order is in the category of better late than never given the high toll exacted in care homes here and across the state. It again drives home the fact that widespread testing is the only way to get a handle on and begin to contain the disease. We await the government order, backed by the tests the U.S. has failed to provide, to begin nationwide testing.