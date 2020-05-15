Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Texans know better
Houston Chronicle
The sign-waving, horn-blaring, gun-toting protesters may make for good TV, but they are not representative of most Texans who, to paraphrase our mothers, have the good sense God gave them to come in out of a pandemic.
Polls have consistently shown most people strongly support the social-distancing measures and crowd restrictions that have helped to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and saved thousands of lives.
A recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll found 77% of Texans favor requiring residents to stay at home except for essential activities. A whopping 80% support restricting the size of gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Chances are they saw the April 25 “You Can’t Close America” rally in Austin and the many other similar protests in cities around the country since then for what they are: publicity stunts instigated by fringe groups with agendas that have more to do with politics than public health.
Along the way, a West Odessa bar and a gym tried to reopen illegally with armed protesters on hand to show their support and a Houston strip club tried to skirt the shutdown order by transforming itself into a restaurant with the strippers remaining as special entertainment. Plenty of others flouted local mandates for face coverings or gathered in large groups in violation of the health order but most people and business owners adhered to the guidleines as best they could.
That doesn’t mean most people don’t want to get back to business; it’s just that they want it to be done safely and wisely so we don’t have to go through this all over again.
If only our state government leaders were as level-headed as most of the people they represent. Then the plans to reopen our communities would stand better chances of working, and people could more safely get on with their lives without needlessly risking them. ...
Gov. Greg Abbott has for weeks seemed to wobble between following the doctors and data and giving in to the demonstrators and demagogues. ...
When Abbott and the others speak out in favor of those pushing against shelter-at-home restrictions, or even the phased-in nature of lifting those restrictions, they run the risk of undermining their own policy. And that puts more people at risk and could prolong the day when those restrictions won’t be necessary.
With cases and death tolls in Houston and Texas and in most places in America still rising, this is no time to drop our guard and relax on the common-sense solutions that are saving lives.
Fortunately, most Texans know better.
Longer school days
Beaumont Enterprise
The Texas Education Agency addressed an obvious problem by recommending that public school districts expand their schedules for the next school year to make up for lost time from the coronavirus. Every school board in Southeast Texas should discuss those options this summer and be open to an earlier start and later conclusion.
The TEA suggested that public districts begin their school year in early August (about two weeks earlier than normal) and end it in late June (about a month later than usual). Students wouldn’t necessarily be in classrooms for all of that time — especially if the virus flares up again later and more shutdowns are needed. That possibility cannot be discounted, especially since most experts don’t believe a vaccine will be available until 2021. Even so, the TEA proposed longer-than-normal breaks around the Thanksgiving, winter and spring break holidays.
We all hope our students kept learning after classes were suspended in mid-March, but the reality is that at best some students stayed on track. Too many students just didn’t learn as much or as well as they could have in a classroom, usually through no fault of their own or their parents.
They were abruptly thrown into home-schooling, which they and their parents may not have been able to adapt to. Not every home has the space that can be set aside for learning or parents who have the time to properly supervise their child’s lessons. This is why they send their children to people who do this for a living.
A change like this will not be easy. Many families revere the free time in summer — and so do many teachers. Some of those educators want a break from their demanding jobs, while others take additional college courses to improve their skills.