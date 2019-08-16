“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD increases security for first day after threat against district
- Longview superintendents seek solutions for teacher shortage
- List: 2019 TEA accountability ratings for East Texas school districts
- Ex-Dallas journalist says he, son threatened by horseman; Harrison County Sheriff's Office disputes claim
- ET Football: Longview, John Tyler game to be featured on ESPN HS showcase
- Longview woman sentenced to 330 days in jail for making gun accessible to child who shot, killed herself
- Balloon race board apologizes for profane language during concert
- Update: Man shot by police in Longview dies from injuries; officials say he was armed
- Hallsville teacher wins car, Carthage teacher gets $5K as Region 7 teachers of year
- Longview ISD announces $8 million in staff raises
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16