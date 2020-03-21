Today's Bible verse

“Keep my decrees and follow them. I am the Lord, who makes you holy.”

— Leviticus 20:8

Today's Bible verse

“Keep my decrees and follow them. I am the Lord, who makes you holy.”

— Leviticus 20:8

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business