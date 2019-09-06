You are the owner of this article.
Today's Bible verse

“For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; ‘he will lead them to springs of living water.’‘And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’ ”

Revelation 7:17

