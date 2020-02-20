Today's Bible verse

“For the spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

— 2 Timothy 1:7

Today's Bible verse

“For the spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

— 2 Timothy 1:7

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business