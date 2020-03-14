Today's Bible verse

“God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

— 2 Corinthians 5:21

Today's Bible verse

“God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

— 2 Corinthians 5:21

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business