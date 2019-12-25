“But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview woman held on nearly $500K in bonds, 18 charges after crash
- Wellness Pointe agrees to acquire assets of Zeid Women's Health Center in Longview
- STATE CHAMPS: Carthage defeats La Vega, 42-28, for 4A DI title
- Insider: Lobos' Taylor announces trio of offers
- State Football: PREVIEW: Carthage squares off with La Vega
- Longview man, 27, charged with shooting at male relative
- Investigators: Restaurant fire started in attic above kitchen
- Longview man charged in stabbing
- Gilmer man charged with threatening exonerated officer who shot his son
- City reveals designs for neighborhood park improvements
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25