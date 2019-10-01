“But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials release name of man fatally shot by Gregg County deputy
- Longview man gets 18 years in fatal robbery
- Police: Longview man fired at home over barking dog dispute
- Police: Kilgore man tried to kill fiancee by running pickup into tree
- Booshay's Bayou Cafe set to reopen at Central Station in Gladewater
- ET Football: Lobos trounce Rockwall in 11-6A opener, 49-3
- City targets decaying structures in Longview Junction
- Mother, grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code hire lawyer as students put in ISS
- Longview commission OKs changes to digital sign rules, clearing path for Starbucks deal
- Texas Country Music Association award-winning band to take stage tonight in Longview
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1