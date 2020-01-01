Today's Bible verse

“He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’ Then he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.’”

— Revelation 21:5

Today's Bible verse

“He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’ Then he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.’”

— Revelation 21:5

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business