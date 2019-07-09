Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Today's Bible verse

“But Peter and John replied, ‘Which is right in God’s eyes: to listen to you, or to him? You be the judges! As for us, we cannot help speaking about what we have seen and heard.’ ”

Acts 4:19-20

“But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”

Amos 5:24

