Today's Bible verse

“Blessed are those you choose and bring near to live in your courts! We are filled with the good things of your house, of your holy temple.”

Psalm 65:4

Today's Bible verse

“Blessed are those you choose and bring near to live in your courts! We are filled with the good things of your house, of your holy temple.”

Psalm 65:4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business