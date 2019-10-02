You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Today's Bible verse

“And this is love: that we walk

in obedience to his commands.

As you have heard from the beginning,

his command is that you walk

in love.”

2 John 1:6

Today's Bible verse

“And this is love: that we walk

in obedience to his commands.

As you have heard from the beginning,

his command is that you walk

in love.”

2 John 1:6

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business