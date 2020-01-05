“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: East Loop 281, most of Fourth Street reopened
- State-mandated fee triples Longview parking citation cost
- Decker-Northcutt house offers glimpse of city’s past
- Easton man arrested, charged in shooting death of father
- Panola County sheriff: Hearts 'heavy' after deputy killed
- Gregg County Jail inmate escaped for three days before officials knew
- Insider: Longview's King gets going at Under Armour All-American Game
- 8 face drinking-driving charges in Gregg County after New Year's holiday
- Ex-Tatum High salutatorian, 19, dies after car runs off road, hits tree
- Developer: Alton Plaza construction could be finished in January
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5