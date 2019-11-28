Today's Bible verse

“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

— 1 Chronicles 16:34

Today's Bible verse

“He said in a loud voice, ‘Fear God and give him glory, because the hour of his judgment has come. Worship him who made the heavens, the earth, the sea and the springs of water.’ ”

— Revelation 14:7

