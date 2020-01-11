“You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds, and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Henry: Longview's King begins new chapter
- Severe weather threat upgraded to 'moderate' for Longview area
- Business Beat: Sale pending for family-owned Pizza King
- Stallard: Coach Ford left a great legacy, on and off the court
- Authorities: Use of social media apps to lure young victims becoming more prevalent
- Longview moms voice concerns about Navy sons being deployed in Iran conflict
- Inmate who escaped Gregg County Jail transferred to prison
- Four applicants want to run possible Longview ISD charter schools
- Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, expected Friday in Longview area
- Longview Fire Department responds to early morning blaze downtown
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11