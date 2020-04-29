Today's Bible verse

“For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.”

— 1 John 5:4

Today's Bible verse

“For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.”

— 1 John 5:4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business