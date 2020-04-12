“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ”
— Luke 24:6-7
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning will become more isolated during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 4:24 am
“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ”
— Luke 24:6-7
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.