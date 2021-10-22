Today's Bible verse Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I delight to do Your will, my God; Your Law is within my heart.”Psalm 40:8 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments “I delight to do Your will, my God; Your Law is within my heart.”Psalm 40:8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Kilgore man charged after child hit with studded belt, buckleLongview manufacturer invests $40M in expansion, plans more growthTestimony begins in trial of Longview man charged with killing woman in 2019Eight men arrested in Longview armed robbery; police looking for anotherLongview resident wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticketEast Texas nearly shut out in Texas Monthly BBQ rankingsPolice: Juvenile arrested in September Longview shootingPHOTOS: Queen's coronation kicks off East Texas Yamboree in GilmerLongview man sentenced to 55 years in prison for convenience store shootingJury finds ex-nurse guilty of capital murder for killing patients at Tyler hospital Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Currently Open Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business