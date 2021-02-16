You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“God’s voice thunders in marvelous ways; he does great things beyond our understanding. He says to the snow, ‘Fall on the earth,’ and to the rain shower, ‘Be a mighty downpour.’ ”

Job 37:5-6

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“God’s voice thunders in marvelous ways; he does great things beyond our understanding. He says to the snow, ‘Fall on the earth,’ and to the rain shower, ‘Be a mighty downpour.’ ”

Job 37:5-6

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business