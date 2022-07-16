TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore, ridding yourselves of all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.”
James 1:21
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore, ridding yourselves of all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.”
James 1:21
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore, ridding yourselves of all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.”
James 1:21