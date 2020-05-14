Today's Bible verse

“In God, whose word I praise — in God I trust and am not afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”

— Psalms 56:4

Today's Bible verse

“In God, whose word I praise — in God I trust and am not afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”

— Psalms 56:4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business