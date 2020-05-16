Today's Bible verse

“Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.”

— Hebrews 9:28

Today's Bible verse

“Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.”

— Hebrews 9:28

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business