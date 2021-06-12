You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“I tell you that in the same way, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.”

Luke 15:7

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“I tell you that in the same way, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.”

Luke 15:7

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business