You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Whoever gives thought to the word will discover good, and blessed is he who trusts in the Lord.”

Proverbs 16:20

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Whoever gives thought to the word will discover good, and blessed is he who trusts in the Lord.”

Proverbs 16:20

Featured Businesses

Find a local business