You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Romans 10:9

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Romans 10:9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business