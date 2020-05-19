Today's Bible verse

“Yours, Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the majesty and the splendor, for everything in heaven and earth is yours. Yours, Lord, is the kingdom; you are exalted as head over all.”

— 1 Chronicles 29:11

Today's Bible verse

“Yours, Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the majesty and the splendor, for everything in heaven and earth is yours. Yours, Lord, is the kingdom; you are exalted as head over all.”

— 1 Chronicles 29:11

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business