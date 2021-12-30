TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“As a shepherd looks after his scattered flock when he is with them, so will I look after my sheep. I will rescue them from all the places where they were scattered on a day of clouds and darkness.”
— Ezekiel 34:12
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“As a shepherd looks after his scattered flock when he is with them, so will I look after my sheep. I will rescue them from all the places where they were scattered on a day of clouds and darkness.”
— Ezekiel 34:12
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“As a shepherd looks after his scattered flock when he is with them, so will I look after my sheep. I will rescue them from all the places where they were scattered on a day of clouds and darkness.”
— Ezekiel 34:12