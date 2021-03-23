You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“No evil shall be allowed to befall you, no plague come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. On their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone.”

Psalm 91:10-12

