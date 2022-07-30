TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Nevertheless, the firm foundation of God stands, having this seal: ‘The Lord knows those who are His;’ and, ‘Everyone who names the name of the Lord is to keep away from wickedness.’”
2 Timothy 2:19
