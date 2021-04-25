“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Today's Bible verse
“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mexican restaurant preparing to open
- Food truck chef opening restaurant in South Longview
- Longview woman to mark 101st birthday with dance party at Reo
- Developer targets potential South Longview Starbucks
- Two East Texans enter guilty pleas to federal postal offenses
- Officials believe one person dead in Rusk County plane crash
- Jury gives Gladewater man life sentence for assault of woman
- FAA confirms pilot death in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview ISD shares, removes campaign social media post
- Waskom OKs ordinance that would lower interstate speed limit through town
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.