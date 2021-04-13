You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”

Isaiah 26:3-4

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”

Isaiah 26:3-4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business