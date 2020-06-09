Today's Bible verse

“This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”

— 1 John 3:16

Today's Bible verse

“This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”

— 1 John 3:16

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business