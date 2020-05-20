Today's Bible verse

“After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.”

Today's Bible verse

“After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business