Today's Bible verse

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”

— 2 Corinthians 9:8

Today's Bible verse

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”

— 2 Corinthians 9:8

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business