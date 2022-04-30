 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“Therefore I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in distresses, in persecutions, in difficulties, in behalf of Christ; for when I am weak, then I am strong.”

2 Corinthians 12:10

