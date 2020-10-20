You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;he will exult over you with loud singing.”

Zephaniah 3:17

Today's Bible verse

“The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;he will exult over you with loud singing.”

Zephaniah 3:17

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business