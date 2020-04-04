Today's Bible verse

“Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”

— Zechariah 9:9

Today's Bible verse

“Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”

— Zechariah 9:9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business