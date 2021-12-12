“For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what they already have? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.”
Today's Bible verse
“For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what they already have? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Business Beat: Seafood restaurant coming to Longview
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- Two men indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of woman in Kilgore
- Official: Person of interest in custody after "kill list" reported at Spring Hill High School
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty contest
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Some Longview ISD teachers set to receive incentive up to $18,000
- Jack's Natural Foods planning new, larger store