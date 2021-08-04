You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.”

James 1:12

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.”

James 1:12

Featured Businesses

Find a local business