You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

“I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh.”

— Ezekiel 11:19

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Lamentations 3:22-23

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business